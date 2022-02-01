Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem blocked departure of Rangers target Danilho Doekhi in the recently concluded winter transfer window as they remain alive in three competitions.

Doekhi’s future at the Dutch side is under the scanner as he is out of contract the club next summer.

The centre-back’s pre-contract option remains open as he has less than six months left on his Vitesse deal and non-Dutch clubs are allowed to enter negotiations with him.

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are firm admirers of the 23-year-old and it has been claimed that they are in a strong position to secure a pre-contractual agreement with him.

In addition to Rangers, Doekhi is also credited with interest from Serie A duo Napoli and Atalanta, and it was thought Vitesse could sell this month to bank cash.

However, according to Dutch daily De Gelderlander, Vitesse blocked Doekhi from leaving the club in the recently concluded winter window.

Doekhi is a fixture under coach Thomas Letsch at Vitesse and he wants to have the centre-back at his disposal at least for the remainder this season.

Vitesse, in addition to the Dutch top flight, are also alive in the Dutch Cup and in the Europa Conference League and as such they were against allowing a key player in Doekhi leave last month.

With Doekhi set to become a free agent next summer, it remains to be seen where he will end up playing next if he leaves Vitesse, with the likes of Rangers looking on with prying eyes.