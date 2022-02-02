Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven to lock horns with rivals Celtic at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side boast a two-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table and must avoid defeat tonight to retain top spot.

Rangers grabbed headlines on transfer deadline day when they snapped up Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus, but he is not ready to be involved tonight.

Hitman Alfredo Morelos is on international duty with Colombia, while Filip Helander is still injured.

Allan McGregor starts in goal for Rangers, while at the back Van Bronckhorst picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic as full-backs, with Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey forming the centre-back pairing.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield, while Ryan Kent and Amad Diallo support Kemar Roofe.

Van Bronckhorst can look to the bench if changes are needed, where his options include Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Amad, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Balogun, Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Sands, Lowry, Itten, Sakala