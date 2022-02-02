Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his team and substitutes to play host to rivals Rangers in a crunch Scottish Premiership meeting tonight.

Postecoglou has led the Bhoys to just two points behind Rangers in the league standings and knows that victory this evening would put his men on top.

The Australian tactician is operating with reduced options though as midfielders Tom Rogic and David Turnbull are out and attackers Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti are absent.

Nir Bitton meanwhile is suspended following his sending off against Dundee United.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal tonight, while at the back Postecoglou picks Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor as full-backs, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in the centre.

The Bhoys look towards Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate in midfield, along with new boy Matt O’Riley. Leil Abada and Jota support Georgios Giakoumakis.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up with his substitutes then he has options on the bench, including James Forrest and Ismaila Soro.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Soro, McCarthy, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh, Doak