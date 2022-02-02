Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Tottenham Hotspur to finish above Arsenal in the Premier League this season, given that the Gunners have been weakened in the striker department following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang, who fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta earlier this season owing to disciplinary reasons, left the Gunners on deadline day to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Gabon international’s departure has seen Arsenal being left with Alexandre Lacazette as their sole senior striker, while starlet Eddie Nketiah is their other option in that position as they remain locked in a tough battle with the likes of Spurs, Manchester United and West Ham United for a top four finish.

Ex-top flight hitman Agbonlahor has backed Tottenham to finish the season above Arsenal given that they have a proven goalscorer in Harry Kane, while the Gunners only have Lacazette and Nketiah as their strikers.

Agbonlahor pointed out that Arsenal cannot completely rely on young players in the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe to keep providing them with goals, while both Lacazette and Nketiah are not having impressive runs in the final third so far this term.

“Just looking at Arsenal now and Spurs [have] Harry Kane, [a proven] goalscorer”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT while discussing the Gunners’ prospects in the Premier League this season.

“I am fancying Spurs to finish above Arsenal for sure because Nketiah and Lacazette have three goals between them.

“You cannot have all the pressure on Saka and Martinelli to get the goals, and Smith-Rowe.”

Both Arsenal and Spurs are level on points at present in the league, but Antonio Conte’s side boast a game in hand over their arch rivals.