Italian coach Enzo Maresca has emerged as a serious option to become the next West Brom manager, according to Sky Sports News.

The Baggies have been on a dreadful run of form that has seen them drop down to fifth in the Championship table.

Following the run of poor results, West Brom decided to act, with their promotion hopes dangling and earlier today sacked Valerien Ismael.

The Championship club are keen to bring in a new manager soon in order to get their season back on track.

And 41-year-old Italian coach Maresca has emerged as a serious contender to become the next West Brom boss.

The Italian was sacked by Parma in November last year but has prior experience of working in English football.

He was in charge of Manchester City Under-23s for a season and was the assistant manager at West Ham as well.

His name features prominently on West Brom’s shortlist but the club are expected to look at other candidates as well.

West Brom will again be in action next Wednesday night when they will take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.