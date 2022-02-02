Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has emerged as a contender to become the next West Brom manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

West Brom have dropped down to fifth in the Championship following a poor run of form, which eventually cost Valerien Ismael his job today.

The Baggies will again be in action next week and West Brom are keen to get a new manager in place before they visit Sheffield United next Wednesday night.

Former Manchester City Under-23s boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly on their shortlist of targets.

And it has been claimed that former Newcastle United and Sheffield United boss Bruce is also on their radar.

The 61-year-old has been out of action since he left Newcastle in October 2021 following a deeply unpopular reign as manager at St. James’ Park.

It is unclear whether he wants to return to management following his experience at Newcastle.

But Bruce is vastly experienced in managing in the Championship and has a record of earning promotions.

He is being considered as a serious option by the West Brom hierarchy, who will soon start speaking with prospective candidates.