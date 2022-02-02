Steve Perryman is of the view that that addition of a player with hunger and fighting spirit like Dejan Kulusevski will stand Tottenham Hotspur in good stead, given that they have allowed other top teams to bully them on the pitch this season.

New Spurs boss Antonio Conte wanted to bolster his options and in January and winger Kulusevski has become his newest option in the final third.

The Sweden international signed on the dotted line at Spurs on deadline day, joining on an initial loan deal from Juventus, with a €10m fee and includes an obligation to make the move permanent if certain sporting stipulations are met in the next 18 months.

Tottenham legend Perryman feels adding player like Kulusevski, who has hunger to succeed and embodies a fighting sprit, is good news for Spurs at present.

Perryman explained that the north London giants are lacking in competitive instinct and have allowed other top clubs to bully them on the field, which is why having a player of Kulusevski’s characteristics will stand them in good stead.

“They [Spurs] lack that real competitive instinct in the team”, Perryman told Swedish daily Expressen.

“They have lost to several big teams.

“They have been “bullied” by them.

“Football and bullying are not the same thing, but they need to stand up.

“So, when they get a player with hunger and a fighting spirit, which I hear they have, it must be good news.

“At present, however, it is clear that Tottenham are not a top team and right now do not have it in them to reach the top.

“They are not bad at all but they do not have the quality of the other four, five, best teams.”

Kulusevski struggled to live up to expectations in Turin but will now be determined to take his game to the next level under Conte’s tutelage and possibly join Spurs on a permanent basis in the future.