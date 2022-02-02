Manchester United are yet to make a serious approach or table an offer for Ajax coach Erik ten Hag despite the Dutchman being on their shortlist of managerial targets, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Ten Hag is one of the names on Manchester United’s shortlist as the club step up on their efforts to identify and appoint a new manager at the end of the season.

The Ajax coach and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino are believed to be the top two targets for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag’s work at Ajax has been widely lauded and he is tipped to take charge of one of the European super clubs in the near future.

Manchester United are interested but it has been claimed Ten Hag is yet to receive an offer and has not been seriously approached by the club.

The Dutchman will have another year left on his Ajax contract in the summer but that is not expected to be a problem.

Manchester United are expected to step up the process to bring in a new manager over the course of the next few months.

The Red Devils are hopeful that they will be in a position to appoint a new manager early in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag agrees to become the next Manchester United manager if approached.