Marseille were keen to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly to replace Duje Caleta-Car, who was heavily linked with a move to West Ham last month.

Caleta-Car was expected to leave Marseille for West Ham in the recently-concluded winter transfer window as David Moyes looked for a centre-back.

The Croatian was a big target and Marseille were expecting the defender to join the Hammers last month.

The French club were looking at options to replace the Croatian and they looked in the Premier League for options.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille looked at the possibility of signing Bailly from Manchester United.

The Ivorian was considered as a replacement and initial contacts took place over the potential for the defender joining Marseille on loan.

But Bailly was not warming up to the idea of moving to Ligue 1 at this stage of his career despite not being a regular at Old Trafford.

Eventually, Caleta-Car never left Marseille and the French club were saved from the pain of finding a replacement late in the window.