New Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold will leave football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher to lead the club’s managerial search, according to The Times.

Ralf Rangnick will remain in interim charge of the club until the end of the season when Manchester United are expected to bring in a new manager.

With Ed Woodward gone, his successor Arnold has been tasked with the job of making the first key appointment in his reign as Manchester United chief executive.

However, unlike his predecessor, the 51-year-old wants to separate himself from the footballing decisions at Old Trafford.

And it has been claimed that Arnold will task Fletcher and Murtough with leading the club’s search for a new manager.

He will delegate the task of finding the new manager to the duo who have been appointed to take the footballing decisions.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are the two leading candidates to become the next Manchester United manager.

Arnold will have to sign off on the new manager along with his bosses in the Glazer family, but he does not want to put himself at the heart of the football operations at Manchester United.