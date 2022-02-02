Agent fees demanded by Bruno Guimaraes’ representatives delayed his move to Newcastle United towards the end of the winter transfer window.

Newcastle signed the 24-year-old midfielder from Lyon for a deal worth €50m and it is being seen as a game-changer at St. James’ Park.

Clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus were interested in the player but Newcastle’s offer to quadruple his wages convinced the midfielder to make the move to the north east.

The Magpies had a deal in place with Lyon to sign the midfielder last week but it took another 48 hours to complete the move.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder’s agents demanded extra commission from Lyon, which delayed the agreement.

Former Lyon sporting director Juninho promised extra commission to his representatives if the player was sold.

The Brazilian is no longer at Lyon and the French club were not interested in paying extra to his agents.

Lyon cut off contact with his representatives and eventually, the player’s camp backed down to push through the move.