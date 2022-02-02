Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has backed Mikel Arteta’s decision to exile Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team, which led to his departure from the club on deadline day.

Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy and exiled from the first-team squad last month following repeated disciplinary issues.

The striker finally agreed to terminate his contract with Arsenal on deadline day earlier this week and received a hefty payoff from the Gunners.

The Gabonese joined Barcelona today on a contract until 2025 and Arteta’s decision to let him go is getting questioned given the paucity of options up front at Arsenal for the moment.

But Petit feels it was the right call and a brave decision given how inexperienced a manager Arteta is.

The former Gunner stressed that it was a tough decision as well but Arteta had to take it in order to make an example out of Aubameyang for the rest of the squad.

The Frenchman told beIN SPORTS: “I think he has done the right thing.

“It was not easy because he is a young manager, doesn’t have a huge experience on the bench.

“Taking that kind of decision because he is your captain is a huge mark you put on the dressing room.

“There is a line you can’t cross it doesn’t matter if you are the best-paid player in the team or the best player or you are the captain.

“If you don’t show the example for the rest of the team you can’t be part of the team anymore.”

It remains to be seen whether Arteta’s gamble to depend on Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah for the rest of the season pays off.