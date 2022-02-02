Steve Hitchen has quit his role at Tottenham Hotspur and is being eyed by Everton to become their director of football, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hitchen was responsible for identifying signings at Tottenham, but his role was reduced following Spurs appointing Fabio Paratici as football managing director.

He is claimed to have been frustrated at his lack of influence since Paratici arrived in north London and has resigned from his post of director of technical performance.

Hitchen may not be out of work for long though as he is instantly being targeted by Everton.

The Toffees parted ways with Marcel Brands as director of football earlier this season and the role has since remained vacant at Goodison Park.

They are now seeking to speak to Hitchen about the possibility of him coming on board as their new director of football.

Hitchen is claimed to have told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy of his decision to depart following a January window where Paratici took control of incoming signings and outgoing players.

Paratici also led the hunt for a new manager in the summer, bringing in Nuno Espirito Santo, and then again to appoint Antonio Conte.

Everton have just appointed a new manager in the shape of Frank Lampard and are bidding to kick off a fresh era; it remains to be seen if Hitchen will be involved.