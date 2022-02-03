Tottenham Hotspur could be set to miss out on Marcelo Brozovic if they go in for him during the summer transfer window as Barcelona want him.

The 29-year-old midfielder’s current contract expires at the end of the season and Inter have been trying to convince him to sign a new deal.

The Serie A giants are confident of the Croatian signing a new deal with the club, but several other sides are pushing to snare him away from Inter.

Tottenham were interested in him last month and the north London club are believed to be tracking him for a summer move as well, with Antonio Conte a big fan.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Barcelona are also interested in getting their hands on the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez wants the Croatian in his midfield next season and his contractual situation is attractive to the club.

The Catalan giants are pushing the player to agree to a move to the Nou Camp next summer.

The midfielder is keen on staying at Inter but he is thinking about the offer from Barcelona as well and the jury is out on whether Tottenham can force their way into the mix.