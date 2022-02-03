Former top flight defender Paul Parker feels that Antonio Conte can only be judged at Tottenham Hotspur next season and is confident the Italian can get Spurs competing.

Conte took the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early November, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm, and has since been working hard to mould his team into playing his style of football.

The Italian is determined to lead his team to a top four finish in the Premier League this season, but they are facing strong competition from the likes of Manchester United, West Ham United and Arsenal.

Former top flight star Parker has insisted Conte should not be judged on what he achieves this season with Spurs, even though they are going to fight until the end to seal a Champions League berth.

Parker stressed that Conte’s stint in north London should be evaluated next season when he will be looking to win the Premier League with Tottenham, provided club supremo Daniel Levy gives him the tools in the shape of new signings next summer to pursue that goal.

“In theory, Tottenham will be competing right there till the end of the season to get that fourth spot”, Parker told Bonus Code Bets.

“And God help Daniel Levy if Tottenham get into a Champions League spot because then he’ll be going into a firepit because Conte then will be saying what he wants to go out and compete in the Champions League but more importantly to go out and win the Premier League title for Tottenham.

“When you’ve got Conte as your manager and you can give him the tools to win the league, his record says that he goes and does it.

“I think we can dismiss this season but the following season is where you can judge him.

“Tottenham under him will be competing for the Premier League.”

Spurs managed to bolster their squad with two new signings in the recently concluded winter window, providing new options in midfield and attack for Conte, while the club’s hierarchy were also able to ship out a number of players that were not part of the Italian’s plans.