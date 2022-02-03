Michael Ball has expressed his strong belief that Frank Lampard can help Dele Alli get his confidence back, especially given that the Everton boss had a similar style to the Toffees new boy during his playing days.

Lampard took the reins at Goodison Park on deadline day and played a key role in roping in Alli from Tottenham Hotspur in the final hours before the winter window slammed shut.

The 25-year-old has struggled with his from in recent seasons and moved to Goodison Park on an initial free deal, with a fee set to be paid if he meets certain sporting stipulations.

Ex-Toffees star Ball believes that Lampard will be able to boost Alli’s confidence on the pitch, given that he had a similar style to the Everton new boy during his player career.

“It’s difficult when you’re a squad player [like Alli was at Spurs] and just being picked for the cup games but expected to come in and be 10 out of 10 without a run of matches”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He’d shown glimpses here and there but it obviously wasn’t enough but now he’s got a manager who played a similar style to give him that confidence and be chest out.”

Ball added that Lampard understands the ups and downs of being professional footballer and will be able to help Alli settle in at his new club and get him playing back to his best.

“Frank understands the ups and downs of a playing career and will be able to help him to adjust and hitting the heights we want to see.

“He was very similar to Alli in his style as a player in that he liked to arrive late in the box so hopefully he can implement tactics that will suit him and get the best out of him.”

Alli is joined by Donny van de Beek as Everton’s other deadline day signing and fans will be hoping Lampard will be able to get the best out of the duo in the coming months.