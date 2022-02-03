Former Tottenham Hotspur technical performance director Steve Hitchen is the frontrunner to succeed Marcel Brands as director of football for Everton, according to The Athletic.

Hitchen left his job at Spurs earlier in the week and is now available to take another role.

He was heavily involved in recruitment under Mauricio Pochettino, but saw his role reduced when Tottenham brought in Fabio Paratici as football managing director.

Hitchen has been linked with Everton, who have been without a director of football since Brands left his post earlier this season, paying the price for what many believed was poor recruitment.

Now Hitchen has become the favourite to take up the post formerly occupied by Brands, who went to Goodison Park in 2018.

Everton have overhauled their staff after the sacking of Rafael Benitez, with Frank Lampard now becoming boss of the Toffees.

He has brought in Ashley Cole to his managing team but changes are contemplated higher up too and Hitchen could join the Toffees in a period of change.

The Toffees have endured a wretched season so far but with a change in personnel, the Goodison Park outfit will be hoping their fortunes this campaign change too.