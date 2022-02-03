Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is backing Manchester United talent Matej Kovar to push current Brewers number 1 Ben Garratt after he joined the League One club on a loan deal.

Kovar is a product of Manchester United’s youth academy and has been a regular with their Under-23 squad this season.

He managed four clean sheets in the eleven matches for Neil Wood’s side, featuring once in the EFL trophy against Bradford City, but now the Red Devils are keen for him to clock senior game time.

Hasselbaink feels that the 21-year-old will provide great competition to the current number 1 Garratt, who has featured in all 28 League One games thus far, and will push him.

“Kovar will come in and make life hard for Ben and provide some good competition at the club”, Hasselbaink told his club’s official site.

“He will add some great competition.

“He is a young keeper and we felt like we needed another one in the door.”

The Czech Under-21 international joins a side sitting in tenth in the League One standings and eleven points off the final playoff spot.

Kovar will be looking to dislodge Garratt between the sticks and return to Manchester United in the summer with valuable first team experience under his belt.