John Aldridge has expressed his strong belief that Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz will have the same effect on Sadio Mane that Kostas Tsimikas has had on Andrew Robertson, with the Colombian adding to competition for places on the left wing.

The Reds snapped up Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto in a deadline day swoop, beating the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

Diaz, who was Liverpool’s only new senior signing last month, will now link up with Jurgen Klopp and will give him another option up front.

Liverpool legend Aldridge has backed Diaz to provide serious competition for Mane and raise his standards even further, just like Tsimikas has managed to push Robertson in the left-back role.

Aldridge added that he does not expect Klopp to include Diaz in his starting eleven immediately as he starts acclimatising to the cut and thrust of English football.

“I fully expect him to have the same impact on Mane that Tsimikas has had on Robertson regarding maintaining his starting place”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Mane was doing really well on the right-hand side before [Mohamed] Salah arrived and had made that spot his own since switching from Southampton.

“Once Salah arrived in 2017, he then took that place on the right and Mane swapped sides.

“In the case of Diaz, I don’t think Klopp will throw him straight in

“He will be on the bench to push them to begin with.”

Liverpool are set to host Cardiff City in a FA Cup clash at the weekend and Diaz could be handed his debut in the cup tie.