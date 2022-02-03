Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder has insisted that his side did not receive an offer that would have made them sell Everton and West Ham target Malick Thiaw towards the end of the recently-concluded transfer window.

The 20-year-old centre-back’s future came under the scanner towards the end of the transfer window when he was the subject of interest from clubs in England and Italy.

He was a big target for AC Milan and Napoli were also interested in securing Thiaw’s services.

Everton and West Ham were also reportedly in the mix for Thiaw, but Schroder decided against letting the centre-back go in the last transfer window.

Schroder stressed that Schalke’s position about the defender was clear and indicated that their asking price for Thiaw was also not met by any club.

The Schalke sporting director told German daily WAZ: “We had a clear position. The player is ours and has a contract.

“Malick is a very important building block for us and on the other hand, there is also a certain transfer fee.

“If it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t fit.”

It has been claimed that Schalke are hopeful that they will cash in on him in the summer after he helps them to get promoted to the Bundesliga.

Schalke are hoping to bring in around €10m if they decide to sell the defender at the end of the season.