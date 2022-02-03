Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes that Matty Longstaff’s capture from Newcastle United was a real coup for his side given that the midfielder comes with Premier League experience.

The Stags managed to sign the 21-year-old from Newcastle on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day, after his dead at Aberdeen was terminated.

Longstaff’s capture is a real coup for the League Two side, their manager feels, as he comes with experience from the very top-tier of English football.

The aim now for Clough and his side will be to start working with Longstaff, who has not played competitive football since November, and get him playing some regular football, the former Sheffield United boss revealed.

“To get a good midfielder with Premier League experience is a coup for us”, Clough told his club’s official site.

“We’re looking forward to working with Matty and get him playing some regular football.”

Mansfield Town allowed Harry Charsley to leave for Port Vale earlier in the window and the manager feels that Longstaff will serve as a good replacement.

“Having let Harry Charsley go to Port Vale, it’s a good reinforcement for us in the midfield area.”

Clough is looking for Mansfield to win promotion to League One this season – they are currently in sixth and just one point off the automatic promotion spots – and Longstaff will aim to play his part in a successful Stags campaign.