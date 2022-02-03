Liverpool believe that new boy Luis Diaz could become a centre-forward, rather than replacing Sadio Mane, according to The Athletic.

The 2020 Premier League champions hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s swoop for Diaz in the final days of the January transfer window.

Diaz has arrived at Anfield from Portuguese giants FC Porto for a fee of €60m, leaving Spurs chairman Daniel Levy furious, and is viewed as the club’s eventual replacement for winger Mane.

However, the Colombia international may not end up slotting into the role that Mane has made his own at Liverpool.

Indeed, it is claimed that there is a belief at the club that Diaz could emerge as a centre-forward due to his effectiveness between transitions during play.

The 25-year-old regularly proved to be lethal in front of goal with Porto and when he departed the Portuguese side in January had scored 14 times in just 18 league games this season.

Diaz also found the back of the net in Porto’s Champions League group stage campaign, scoring in both the side’s encounters with AC Milan.

He exclusively operated on the left flank at the Portuguese giants, but could well be transformed into a central striker for Liverpool over the coming years.