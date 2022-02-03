Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis is likely to leave the club on loan amidst interest from Turkey, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lewis has been left out of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad, which is a direct result of the club signing Dan Burn and Matt Targett last month.

The 24-year-old fell out of favour with Eddie Howe even before the club signed two players who can play in the left-back position.

The defender snubbed a deadline day loan move to Birmingham City and was keen to fight for a place in the team under Howe though.

However, Trabzonspor are interested in getting their hands on him and it has been claimed that he is set to head out on loan.

The transfer window in Turkey will remain open until 8th February and Trabzonspor are pushing to sign him.

They are scheduled to hold talks with Lewis soon and it seems the defender may have made up his mind about leaving Newcastle.

Trabzonspor are pushing to work out a loan deal with Newcastle and take the defender to Turkey in the next few days.