Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has rubbished claims that Mohammed Salisu was close to joining rivals Newcastle United last month prior to the Saints undergoing a takeover from new owners Sport Republic.

Newcastle, who witnessed a takeover of their own by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium last year, spent heavily in the recently concluded winter transfer window, both in players from abroad and from the Premier League.

It was claimed that Southampton reached an agreement with the Magpies to sell centre-back Salisu for £40m, but the plug was pulled on the move by new Saints owners Sport Republic.

However, Southampton boss Hasenhuttl has rubbished claims that his team had any kind of agreement with Newcastle over Salisu, and stressed his side were looking to say block any exits even before the arrival of new owners.

Hasenhuttl went on to stress that none of his players wanted to leave St Mary’s mid-season.

Asked about claims that Sailsu nearly joined Newcastle prior to the Saints undergoing a takeover, Hasenhuttl told a press conference: “No. No player wanted to leave.

“We were going to say no to everything.

“We were never going to let players leave during the winter.”

Despite suffering several blows in their hunt for a new centre-back last month, Newcastle finally managed to snare away Dan Burn from Brighton &Hove Albion in a £13m swoop on deadline day.