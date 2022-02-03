Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has lavished praise on Reo Hatate and pointed out that the midfielder does not shy away from doing the dirty work for the team.

Hatate has already made a big impact since joining Celtic last month and scored twice from outside the box in their 3-0 win over Rangers on Wednesday night.

The midfielder also grabbed headlines when he scored a crucial goal in a 2-1 win over Hearts last month and is turning out to be a massive player for his new club.

Wilson stressed that Hatate is everything that a Celtic midfielder should be and conceded that while his goals grab the headlines, his willingness to work hard for the team often goes unnoticed.

However, he insisted that his ability to hit the back of the net from long range is brilliant and that has already made a difference in two big games this season.

The former Bhoy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The way he has just fitted into the Celtic side, he just sums up everything that a Celtic midfielder should be.

“His goals and assists will obviously grab the headlines but I always look at the other side of the game as well from these guys, the dirty side.

“Sprinting 50 yards back to help your full-back, getting into tackles wholeheartedly in the first-half when your side need you – that’s a sign of a top player.

“But the boy, if it’s 25 yards and it opens up, he is striking it and he can hit the target.

“He has got the unbelievable ability and there is a way to make yourself a hero in big games and now he has done that in two big games.”

Hatate has quickly made himself un-droppable at Celtic and will play a key role if they are to win back the title from Rangers this season.