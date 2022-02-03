Roy Keane is still Sunderland’s priority target for their vacant managerial role despite the club carrying out due diligence by looking at other names, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Sunderland look to be going all-in for Keane to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked by the club last weekend following a damaging 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The 51-year-old has strong support inside the Sunderland boardroom and is the leading contender.

There are suggestions that Sunderland have other targets in mind as well, with Neil Lennon and Grant McCann believed to be on their radar.

But it has been claimed that Sunderland remain sold on the idea of appointing Keane, 13 years after he left his previous stint at the Stadium of Light.

The Irishman remains the firm favourite for the majority of the board and if the talks go well, Sunderland are likely to offer him a contract.

Sunderland are considering other targets as well and are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

The new man at Sunderland will have to get the club’s bid to finish in the automatic promotion places in League One back on track.