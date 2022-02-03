Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon has admitted he has been watching Everton loan star Lewis Warrington for a long time and feels he will give his side something different in midfield.

The League Two side roped in the 19-year-old on a loan deal on deadline day in order to strengthen the midfield for the rest of the season.

The move means that the Super White Army now have two players, in the form of Josh McPake and Paul Glatzel, from Rangers and Liverpool, respectively, while Lee O’Connor has just made his move permanent following a loan spell from Celtic.

Commending the good link his club have with such well-known outfits, Mellon expressed his hope of getting the best out of their latest recruit from Everton – Warrington.

He admits that he has been watching Warrington for some time and feels he can bring something different to the midfield mix.

“I’m delighted to bring Lewis in. He’ll complement what we already have in the midfield”, Mellon told his club’s official site.

“It’s good to have that other midfield player in there to give us something a little bit different.

“He’ll give us a bit of variety and quality and he’s someone we’ve watched for a long time.

“It’s great to be able to have these relationships with these other clubs.

“We must be one of the only clubs with players on loan from Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool and Everton”

Tranmere sit second in the League Two table, inside the automatic promotion spots, and are eight points adrift of league leaders Forest Green Rovers.