Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is not close to a move to Turkey on loan for the rest of the season, despite enquiries having been made about him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues midfielder has suffered from a lack of game-time this season at Stamford Bridge and was linked with a move away over the course of the January transfer window.

In the end, the midfielder ended up staying at Stamford Bridge, but there could still be the possibility of him leaving the Blues for the remainder of the season.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until 8th February and as such Barkley has been linked with a loan move.

It has been claimed that Turkish giants Galatasaray were close to reaching an agreement to take the player on loan for this term.

However, despite enquiries from Turkey, there is no such agreement on the horizon for a loan deal for Barkley.

As things stand, the midfielder is in line to remain part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s squad unless a Turkish club step up their pursuit.

Barkley has made just one start this season for the Blues in the Premier League and has played just two games since November in the top flight.