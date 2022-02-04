Atletico Madrid are seriously interested in signing Aston Villa defender Matty Cash in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish giants lost full-back Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in the January transfer window and quickly identified Cash as a replacement.

Signing the 24-year-old in January was off the table as Aston Villa did not want to let Cash depart.

Atletico Madrid have not gone away though and their interest in signing the former Nottingham Forest defender burns as bright as ever.

They are intending to go back in for Cash in the summer transfer window as they hold a serious interest in him.

Atletico Madrid’s scouts are impressed by what they have seen of the full-back and believe he could flourish in La Liga in much the same way Trippier did.

The Spanish side will though have to come up with a proposal that Aston Villa are happy to accept, while Cash will need to be convinced about moving abroad.

Cash, who made the move to Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020, has never played his club football outside England, though he is a Poland international.