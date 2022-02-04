Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side could not find anyone as good as Steven Bergwijn in January and so signed no one when they could not land the Spurs star.

The Dutch giants wanted Bergwijn throughout the January transfer window, having identified him as a key target for Ten Hag’s squad.

However, the winger gave a standout performance against Leicester City towards the latter parts of the window, scoring two goals in extra-time to turn a 2-1 scoreline 3-2 in favour of Spurs and the north London club grew steadfast in their desire to retain his services.

Ten Hag regrets not being able to have a chance to sign Bergwijn, as he was the only option the Dutch giants were considering.

The Ajax boss revealed that the Dutch club came up short in finding any alternatives for the Spurs winger as he would have been the perfect fit for their squad.

“It was Bergwijn or nothing”, Ten Hag said in a press conference.

“If a player with the same qualities had come on our radar we would have switched our attention.

“But a player with a profile like that is very difficult to find, in that respect Bergwijn was perfect for us.”

Bergwijn will be hoping to go from strength-to-strength after his heroics against Leicester and become a more essential part of the Spurs side, but the Dutch champions could still be eager to sign him in the summer.