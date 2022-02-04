Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted he has complete faith in his approach to playing football and stressed the focus will be on getting the basics right, with the Gers having struggled with their performances in recent outings.

The Dutchman’s era at Ibrox started on a strong note as Rangers continued a winning run in the Scottish Premiership, but they have struggled to get results in recent games.

A draw against Ross County at the weekend was followed by a 3-0 hammering by arch rivals Celtic midweek, on the back of which the Hoops displaced Rangers from the top of the league standings.

Amidst concerns from the Rangers faithful over Van Bronckhorst’s style of play, the Gers boss has insisted he has complete faith in his style of football.

Van Bronckhorst added that he will push his players to get the basics right in his system of playing and get back to playing at the level they exhibited during his first few games in charge.

“I believe in my way of playing and our system, we have to keep doing the basics correctly”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference.

“Tracking back, aggression and take the moments to go forward.

“We have to now bounce back and on Sunday we show the determination from a couple months ago.”

And he added: “It’s a 4-3-3 but we are dynamic and can play inside or with the full-backs high up.

“I know when the results are not there everyone has questions, our focus is to keep on building and improving.

“A bad result, but there are 42 points to be won and the challenge is on.”

Rangers are set to lock horns with Hearts in a top flight clash on Sunday and will be determined to bag all three points, having dropped points in their last two league outings.