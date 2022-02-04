Former Rangers star Craig Moore believes that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side need to improve dramatically with their off the ball work in order to win trophies this season.

Rangers lost the Old Firm derby in the first half on Wednesday night when they were outplayed by Celtic and conceded three goals before the break.

The Ibrox outfit have now been left to play catch up with Celtic, who now have a one-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

Moore stressed the importance of the Hearts game at home on Sunday for Rangers and he insisted that the Gers need to produce a reaction to their poor performance in the Old Firm derby.

However, he believes there needs to be a systematic change as he feels Rangers have not been working nearly hard enough off the ball in order to force teams into making errors.

The Australian feels that Rangers cannot hope to win trophies if they do not put in the hard yards without the ball and allow teams to impose their style on them.

Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show: “They have to [recover before Sunday].

“And look that’s what that you can kind of show, in terms of dusting yourself down and getting the next result.

“The game against Hearts at Ibrox is enormous, [Alfredo] Morelos hopefully coming back into the team will give them a little bit more of a steely presence and hopefully, goals.

“Where Rangers have to improve dramatically is without the ball, they do not work anywhere near hard enough to force errors, to get turnovers and to get the ball in good areas.

“For me, if you want to win trophies come the end of the season, it needs to be the other part of your game.

“In the modern game, you have to work hard without the ball and force errors.

“With the ball, Rangers can create and score goals but it is the other side of the game where I need to see a massive improvement.”

Rangers have a chance to put pressure back on Celtic with two home wins over Hearts and Hibernian over the next week.