Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has admitted he cannot put his finger on what is going wrong with the Gers, following a heavy Old Firm defeat against Celtic in midweek.

The Gers have only won two games in their last five league outings, which has dealt a blow to their hopes of clinching a second top flight title on the trot.

Rangers suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to arch rivals Celtic midweek in their latest outing and in the process have let the Hoops displace them from the top of the table.

The Scottish giants saw a change in leadership late last year with Giovanni van Bronckhorst replacing Steven Gerrard at the helm, and the Dutchman had a strong start to his spell at Ibrox, but they have since lost steam, as evident from recent results.

And Arfield admitted he is unable to identify what is actually going wrong at Rangers at the moment, although he stressed there are a lot of games left to be played this season.

Asked whether he can put a finger on why Rangers are struggling with their performances on the pitch at the moment, Arfield told a press conference: “Not really to be honest.

“We have lost two games this season and we don’t want to lose any more.

“If we win all our games then I think we are in a better situation.

“There are plenty of games left to go, there are 14 and there is a lot of football to be played.

“It was a bad night for everybody.

“We can’t sugar-coat that but we move on as quickly as possible and it’s a massive game on Sunday.”

Rangers will have an opportunity to get back to winning days on Sunday when they host Hearts in a top flight clash.