Fixture: Everton vs Brentford

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

New Everton boss Frank Lampard has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Brentford to Goodison Park in the FA Cup this afternoon, with all eyes eagerly on the shape of his first Toffees team.

The cup tie marks Lampard’s first game in charge of the Toffees and he will be keen to plot Everton a path through to the next round by seeing off Brentford, something which would also boost confidence at the club.

Brentford beat Everton earlier this season in the capital, in the Premier League, but head to Merseyside on a run of four straight defeats.

For Lampard’s first game in charge, Jordan Pickford is in goal, while at the back the new Everton boss picks a three of Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey, with Vitaliy Mykolenko and Seamus Coleman operating as wing-backs.

In midfield, Everton go with Allan and Andre Gomes, while Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray support lone attacker Richarlison.

If Lampard needs to influence the game via his substitutions then he has options, including Cenk Tosun and Andros Townsend.

New boys Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli are not involved, with both players cup tied; Anwar El Ghazi is also cup tied.

Everton Team vs Brentford

Pickford, Mykolenko, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Gomes, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Iwobi, Kenny, Mina, Patterson, Tosun, Townsend