Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is hoping that Naby Keita can bring his international form back with him to Anfield as he does not feel he has consistently lived up to expectations.

Keita has been at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Guinea to reach the last 16 of the tournament, and now he will be looking to make an impact back at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Lawrenson believes that Keita has not gone on a run of form at Liverpool yet which has made the fans feel he is performing like the player that they thought they were signing.

He credits his displays at international level to feeling comfortable with Guinea and is hoping that he can bring his form with him back to Anfield.

“Thing about him is I still don’t think he’s had that run of ten games where we’ve suddenly gone ‘this is the Naby Keita that we thought we’d signed'”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

“He goes back and he feels comfortable in his own surroundings with his international team-mates and he looks a proper player.

“So here’s hoping [he can bring that form back].”

Keita has clocked 16 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, chipping in with three goals in the process.

The midfielder is now just eight appearances shy of the 100-game mark for Liverpool.