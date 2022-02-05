Former Everton defender Ashley Williams thinks it is clear to see that Frank Lampard has already had a huge impact at Goodison Park, after the Toffees progressed in the FA Cup, seeing off Brentford 4-1.

Lampard named a strong team for the home FA Cup tie against Brentford, despite survival in the Premier League being Everton’s priority this season.

He was rewarded as Yerry Mina put Everton ahead just after the half hour mark, before Richarlison doubled the advantage three minutes into the second half.

The perfect start for the new boss. Top performances all over the pitch and Goodison at its very best! That was Everton. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RmpEKJdKqu — Everton (@Everton) February 5, 2022

An Ivan Toney penalty reduced the deficit, but further goals from Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend ensured a comfortable afternoon for Everton and a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

Former Toffee Williams thinks the improvement under Lampard is clear to see and noted the high energy that the side were operating with.

“It’s been night and day with what they produced recently under [Rafael] Benitez”, he said on the BBC’s Final Score programme.

“The big thing is possession, they have kept the ball really well and reacted quickly when losing it.

“High energy all over, and I think Lampard has made a difference already.”

While Everton have booked their spot in the next round of the FA Cup, Lampard will instantly switch his focus to the Premier League, where the Toffees are in action on Tuesday night away at fellow strugglers Newcastle United.