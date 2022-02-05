Former Leeds United star David Prutton is of the view that with the Whites not making any signings in January the importance of Adam Forshaw has only risen at Elland Road.

Leeds tried and failed with multiple bids for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson and now the Whites’ midfield remains the same for the rest of the season.

After a long and gruelling time away from the game due to injury, Forshaw made his way back to the Whites team, starting his first game of the season in November and missing only one game for the club in the league since then.

Prutton thinks that since the Whites did not replenish the midfield department in the window, Forshaw has become an even more pivotal part of the team.

The player having spent a long period off with injury, Prutton thinks there is room for some hesitation on the part of Forshaw to fully commit himself but at the same time the midfielder will be eager to make up for lost time.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Prutton said: “As there is not another midfielder coming in then the importance of Adam Forshaw is even more huge.

“But on the flip side of it, you are looking at a player that has spent a vast amount of time off the football pitch because of injury.

“As robust as he has been since he got back, there will be an element within him that doesn’t want to end up back on the treatment table.

“But he strikes me as a tough lad and one that wants to make up for lost time so that’s his motivation, to be that reliable linchpin in the midfield and so far so good.”

Forshaw’s importance to the team was demonstrated when the Whites extended his contract until the end of next season in the middle of the transfer window.