Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool would have won much more since Jurgen Klopp took over if they had landed Thiago Alcantara at the start of the German’s reign.

Klopp tempted Thiago to Anfield from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, but the player endured a disrupted start to the campaign with the club as they had to dig deep to qualify for the Champions League.

The midfielder has also only managed to feature in 50 per cent of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this term, with injury and illness playing their part.

Lawrenson has though seen more than enough to appreciate Thiago’s quality and admits he loves watching the midfielder play.

He believes that if Klopp had managed to sign Thiago soon after he took over at Liverpool then the Reds would have picked up more trophies due to the midfielder’s sheer quality.

“Thiago, honestly he’s my favourite player”, Lawrenson explained on LFC TV.

“I just sit and watch him and I almost sometimes forget to watch the game.

“He’s got radar, that’s the first thing, an unbelievable first touch. You just watch him play and you know what, he makes it ridiculously easy.

“Imagine if we could have taken him six years ago, the stuff we would have won, because I just think he’s an absolutely brilliant player.”

Thiago has yet to pick up his first trophy as a Liverpool player, but that could change soon with the Reds into the final of the EFL Cup, which takes place on 27th February.