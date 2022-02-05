Leeds United attacker Daniel James admits that Marcelo Bielsa has great belief in him as he tries to adapt to playing up front as a striker, while being clear he is always learning at the Whites.

Amid the Whites’ injury worries, James has had to play out of position as a striker instead of his normal role as a winger in recent weeks.

In only his first season at Elland Road, James has had to make adjustments in his game as circumstances have sometimes forced Bielsa’s hand.

James admitted that he cannot see himself playing in the No. 9 role in the long-term but considering the injury woes the team have had, he is happy to play wherever the boss decides.

Speaking to BBC Radio Yorkshire, James said: “It’s not a position I see myself playing in the long-term, but with the injuries we have and it’s somewhere he has seen I can play.

“It’s not somewhere I have played before but I’m learning everyday and I need to learn all positions.”

James is, however, adapting to the situation as he revealed that he has the support of Bielsa and is improving every day.

“I’m learning everyday and the gaffer believes in me”, James added.

“I’ve never played as a one up front, it’s probably not one that I thought of.”

In his first season at Elland Road, James has taken to the pitch 22 times for the Whites and has registered two goals and the same number of assists.