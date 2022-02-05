Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Graham Potter’s Brighton in the FA Cup this evening, with a place in the fifth round on the line.

Antonio Conte will be looking for his men to make home advantage count and progress in a competition he won as Chelsea manager in the 2017/18 campaign.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Brighton run out 1-0 winners in a Premier League clash in January 2021.

The previous five meetings at Tottenham’s home ground have all ended in wins for Spurs and Brighton will have a job on their hands to avoid the same fate tonight.

For tonight’s cup tie, Conte has Hugo Lloris in goal, while the back three is Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies. Operating as wing-backs are Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon.

Further up the pitch the Italian tactician looks towards Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to control the play, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Mon Son support Harry Kane.

Conte can look to his bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the game and has a number of options available to him, including new boys Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sessegnon, Rodon, White, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett