Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has urged the club to appoint a new manager quickly, with the question now increasingly being whether the Black Cats can finish in the League One playoff spots.

Sunderland sacked Lee Johnson as boss following a heavy defeat at Bolton Wanderers and are currently searching for his successor.

Without a permanent manager, Sunderland went down to a 2-1 defeat at home against strugglers Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon in League One.

Now Sunderland sit in fourth place in the League One table, just five points above seventh placed Sheffield Wednesday, who won 2-0 away at Burton Albion.

Elliott, who is sure there is real talent in the Black Cats’ ranks, wants a manager in at Sunderland soon as he is worried about the club’s spot in the top six.

He wrote on Twitter: “The top 6 is a worry now, never mind top 2.

“There is ability in this team.

“Manager (a good one) needs appointed prompt!!!”

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has been strongly linked with a return to the club, but the Black Cats are also looking at other potential candidates to take charge.