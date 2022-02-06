Gateshead manager Mike Williamson has admitted that he draws inspiration from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Williamson, a former Newcastle United defender, is player-manager at the National League North side and after having played about half of the season his team are sitting at the top of the table.

The former Premier League defender took charge of the Heed when they were first relegated in the 2018/19 season and he is now gunning to get them back to the fifth tier.

Williamson revealed that he does not watch much football, but two sides he keeps an eye on are Leeds and Liverpool under Bielsa and Klopp, respectively, in addition to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Heed boss stressed that he is inspired by their high intensity game as well as their style that involves counter-attacks and quick transitions.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Williamson said: “I don’t watch a massive amount of football.

“I watch certain managers that I really like, the standard ones, the high pressing, high intensity teams; teams like Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

“Obviously, I like watching Man City because of the brand of football and the players.

“I’m more about the high intensity, transitional play, counter pressing style of football.

“I think that fits my personality.”

Like Liverpool, Gateshead are leading the league in goals scored this term, scoring 50 times thus far, and Williamson will be hoping to follow Bielsa in achieving a much-desired promotion.