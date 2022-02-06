Celtic legend Pat Bonner has admitted he remains unsure about Bhoys summer signing Georgios Giakoumakis, following his performance at Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou’s side saw off Motherwell at Fir Park in style, running out 4-0 winners to claim all three points and strengthen their hold at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Summer signing Giakoumakis did not get on the scoresheet however and was brought off just after the hour mark to be replaced by Jota.

Bhoys legend Bonner admits he is still to make up his mind on Giakoumakis, who Celtic signed from VVV Venlo in the summer transfer window.

However, Bonner admits that the striker does still have time on his side to make an impact in Scotland.

“It’s hard to make up your mind about Giakoumakis”, Bonner admitted on BBC Sportsound.

“Sometimes he is very awkward, other times he looks strong.

“He is still young so it will be interesting to see what happens with him at Celtic.”

Giakoumakis managed to find the back of the net 26 times in just 30 games in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, but so far with Celtic he has scored three times in 14 outings across all competitions.