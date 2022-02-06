Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has compared recent Liverpool signing Luis Diaz with former Reds star Philippe Coutinho due to his playing style.

Countinho enthralled fans at Anfield during his stay on Merseyside and he became a firm favourite of the Reds faithful before his departure to Barcelona in January 2018.

The Reds completed the signing of winger Diaz in past month and he comes to Anfield on the back of an impressive season for Portuguese giants FC Porto, with Coutinho also making his way back to England in the same window to join Aston Villa.

Diaz reminds Lawrenson of Coutinho because just like the Brazilian the new signing can cut in from the left with his right foot to pose problems in the final third.

All in all, the Reds legend is impressed by the business done by his former club to bring Diaz in and further stated that the winger can be both solid and tricky.

Speaking on LFC TV, Lawrenson said: “I saw him in the second leg here at Anfield and he poses lots of problems.

“Right-footed comes in from the left, a bit like Coutinho used to do to score his goals all that way but also that would mean for me that he could play on the right.

“Obviously, in terms of pressure on the normal front three for places, he’s just a really good signing and I like the way the club went about the business.

“It was hardly mentioned and all of a sudden it was done which is always very good.

“A pure footballer but also can go past people.”

In his best season for the Reds, Coutinho scored 13 goals in the league, while Diaz comes to Anfield having scored 14 goals in the Portuguese top flight in the first half of the season.