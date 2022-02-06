Aston Villa academy manager Mark Harrison has revealed that having former player Mile Jedinak in the loan department has been a considerable help for the Lions.

Jedniak is a former Villa Park star, with 80 appearances to his name for the Lions, and joined the club’s academy in March 2021.

He is the loan player development coach at Bodymoor Heath, helping out the club by finding out the optimal loan destinations for academy players to ensure their progress.

Harrison is glad to have Jedniak by his side and the academy manager thinks that the ex-player has continually come to a better understanding of the job at hand.

The academy manager added that a big plus of having Jedniak is that since he is a big and well-respected name in football, clubs and managers are willing to enter communications with the Villans knowing he is in the academy.

Speaking to Aston Villa’s official site, Harrison said: “To have someone like Mile, with his vast experience of playing in the game and his life experiences, bodes really well.

“Over the last 18 months, he’s really got a much deeper understanding of what the journey looks like and the processes that we have to go through.

“He’s a fantastic person for the players to have as a mentor.

“With Mile’s status in the game, when he picks up the phone to managers and coaches, you know you’ll always get an opportunity to speak to them because he’s very well respected.”

The Villans sent a total of 15 players on loan this past month, with most of them being academy players, while Jacob Ramsey has risen to the first team squad from the academy after impressing on loan.