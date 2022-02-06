Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Kidderminster Harriers for their performance against West Ham United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The National League North side went into the game against the Hammers as huge underdogs, but had the Premier League club on the ropes for most of the match.

In the end, the Hammers had to be rescued by an equaliser in stoppage time and a winner in extra time to advance to the next round, but the sixth tier side received heaps of praise for their performance.

Klopp added to the clamour of admirers, as he revealed he followed the game and was impressed with how well the non-league side played.

The Reds boss also thinks the Harriers’ display against the Hammers is proof that the underdogs are more than up for the challenge in the FA Cup and top teams should not rest on their laurels.

Speaking to ITV Football, Klopp said: “Kidderminster, I watched the game actually, in my office.

“It was incredible how they played, but in the end West Ham made it still.

“So if you needed any warning signs [about smaller teams able to cause shocks] then this weekend was perfect.”

A non-league team reached the fifth round of the FA Cup as recently as the 2016/17 season, when Sutton United did it.

And the Harriers accomplished the feat formerly themselves and for most of the match against West Ham they looked on course to add another appearance at that stage.