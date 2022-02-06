Leeds United cult hero Gaetano Berardi has admitted his time at Elland Road was the greatest experience of his career, as he now looks to write a new chapter back in his native Switzerland.

Berardi ended his association with Leeds last summer and departed the club when his contract expired, leaving Elland Road as a hugely popular figure amongst his team-mates, the staff and the fans.

Without a club, Berardi asked Swiss top flight side Sion if he could train with them in January, and they accepted.

Sion were delighted with what they saw of the veteran defender on the training pitch and quickly locked him down on a contract running until the end of the season.

Berardi is now involved in his first experience of football in his native Switzerland and revealed he wanted to taste the Super League before he retires.

He said to Swiss daily Blick: “It’s a nice feeling to get to know the Super League as a Swiss.

“I really wanted that before the end of my career.”

The defender remains a cult hero at Leeds and makes no bones about his Elland Road experience being the best he has ever had in football.

“It was the greatest experience of my career”, Berardi said, adding: “Insanity!”

Berardi made his debut for Sion in a 3-3 draw at Basel in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, coming on off the bench with just two minutes left.