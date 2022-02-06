Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is not closing the door on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain the future, despite missing out on a move to the Parc des Princes last month.

Spurs were keen to move Ndombele out through the door before the transfer window closed and he eventually joined Lyon on a loan move.

For much of the transfer window it appeared Ndombele might be PSG bound, with the French giants keen to loan him.

They could not move a midfielder off the books though and a switch to the Parc des Princes was off the table as a result.

Ndombele though is not ruling out a move to PSG in the future, thinking fate may have intervened this time around and explaining he had to respect the club’s position.

“I was associated with Paris, there were talks”, he said on TF1’s Telefoot programme.

“Between the talks and it happening, there is a long distance. It was complicated for a move.

“They made it clear to me after a while. I listened and I respect their decision.

“I could not do otherwise. Maybe I should not go and that’s fate.

“Afterwards, maybe in the future one day, I don’t know.”

Ndombele will be looking to recapture his form during his loan stint at Lyon ahead of then returning to Tottenham in the summer.

The Frenchman still has a contract in north London which is due to run until the summer of 2025.