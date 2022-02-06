Robin Gosens has admitted he gave real thought to an offer from Newcastle United in the January transfer window as it could have secured his family’s future for several generations.

Eddie Howe’s side splashed the cash on fresh faces during the January window and Germany international Gosens, then on the books at Atalanta, was one player they were keen on.

He eventually moved within Italy to Inter, but admits that he gave genuine thought to an offer from Newcastle due to the financial terms that were on offer at St James’ Park.

Gosens is clear that joining Newcastle was so financially lucrative it could have secured his family’s future for several generations to come and thinks it was natural to ponder it, despite the club battling relegation from the Premier League.

“I find it very human to think about it”, Gosens told German magazine Kicker.

“If you can earn a multiple for the same job in a different locations, show me someone who just says ‘no thanks’ to that.

“It’s not just about me.

“I could probably have secured a few generations of my family with this money.”

The 27-year-old is now on loan at Inter until the end of the season and the loan deal contains an obligation to buy which will apply if certain conditions are met.

If Inter do not sign Gosens in the summer, it remains to be seen if Newcastle might try again to land the Germany international full-back.