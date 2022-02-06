Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey feels that the Magpies have been shrewd with their transfer business in the January window.

Eddie Howe’s side headed into the window looking to make a raft of signings to increase their chances of surviving in the Premier League this season.

They found the going tough though, missing out on key targets Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Jesse Lingard, while a late swoop for Dele Alli failed to progress.

Newcastle did however sign Premier League experience in the shape of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Chris Wood, while also adding stardust in signing Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes.

And Shelvey is impressed by what they pulled off in the market, especially signing players who know the league; he also feels that competition for places will help the Magpies.

He told NUTV: “At any club, when you get new signings, it gives the players a lift and it creates that bit of uncertainty in terms of you don’t know where you’re going to be playing and stuff like that so it’s good

“It keeps the competition. It’s probably what we needed to be honest with you.

“They’ve all bedded in well so we look forward to it.

“They’re very shrewd signings.

“A lot of them who have come in know the league so I think that will help and, hopefully, we can just build on that.

“I’m sure they’ll hit the ground running and we’ll be fine”, Shelvey added.

Newcastle have a crunch game on the horizon on Tuesday night when they welcome Everton to St James’ Park in the Premier League.